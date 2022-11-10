The delivery of Santa Monica Studios was one of the most anticipated of the year, today, November 9, 2022 the delivery of God of War: Ragnarokhowever, did not enable the photo mode, which is one of the most used by the community to save the brand new achievements.

Expectations for the video game are quite high, fans have been waiting for the title for a long time. Furthermore, all the content he released seemed more and more tempting. However, it seems that the delivery is not perfect yet, since some of the options contained in the original title are not included at the moment in God of War: Ragnarok, one of the most important that it lacks is the photo mode.

Photo Mode will be coming to God of War Ragnarök after launch – we’ll share more details closer to when we plan to release it. We can’t wait to see all of your captures once it’s live! https://t.co/IgSvlnzUbx — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) October 26, 2022

The description reads:

“Photo Mode is coming to God of War: Ragnarok after launch; We’ll share more details closer to the release date. We can’t wait to see all of his catches once he’s out!”

So we will have to wait to take a picture of our achievements and treasure it.

Source: Santa Monica Studios

On the other hand, we must remember that Through the photo mode, the captures can be modified, from lighting issues, saturation, camera position to even adding filters.

How much does God of War: Ragnarok cost?

The physical version costs 1,259 MXN in Liverpool and on Amazon you can find it from 1,399 MXN.

On the other hand, the digital version through the PlayStation Store costs around $59.99.

The delivery was developed for PS4 and PS5.

And you, are you ready to join Kratos and Atreus in a new Viking adventure?