Sony Santa Monica Studiothose responsible for God of War: Ragnarok, revealed the accessibility options you will have. On the occasion of World Accessibility Awareness Daythe PlayStation blog shared an article with these improvements.

In it, the head of UX design for God of War: Ragnarok, mila pavlin, told what they did in terms of accessibility. According to her, rredesigned their user interface to make it more flexible and added more customization options. These primarily affect combat and interactions with in-game objects.

for launch in pc from God of War (2018) they added things like auto sprint and a center point to prevent motion sickness. These will remain in ragnarok, but new additions will also arrive. The main ones will be in the presentation of the subtitles and the texts on the screen.

Players will be able to change the color of the texts, their size and decide if they also want subtitles for the audio in general. Like showing that a river is running or that there are loud noises. The icons in God of War: Ragnarokfor objects that can be interacted with, can also be made larger to find them easily.

For those who are less experienced or hard of hearing, they added noise indicators. the riddles of God of War: Ragnarok They will have some sound tracks. With these indicators, players will be able to know where different sounds are coming from on stage thanks to some arrows.

God of War: Ragnarok expands its accessibility even in the controls

In addition to the options already mentioned, the way it is controlled can be completely changed. According to mila pavlin, the players will be able to change with which buttons they do the actions, with a lot of freedom. There will be some pre-established templates, but you can arrange it as you wish, if these do not convince you.

They will also have a high contrast mode for people who suffer from vision problems. This will give colors to different elements of God of War: Ragnarok to make it easier to identify them in front of the stages.

The high contrast mode also has the option to stay on all the time or not. Players will be able to decide if they want the cinematics to be presented in colors to enjoy them as they are. In addition to that they can select how much contrast there will be between the characters and the stage.

Another eye-catching addition is an orientation assist button. While not in combat, you can press a button that will move the camera to your next target. With so many options, it seems that Sony Santa Monica Studio wants God of War: Ragnarok to be experienced by many people.

