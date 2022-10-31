Mihir Shethhead of combat design for God of War: Ragnarokthe new video game from Santa Monica Studios that already has numerous spoilers about its history on social networks, reveals in a recent Discord Q&A session that there will be an armor transmog system.

“The short answer is yes. There is a way to do it … It’s there in the game“Sheth briefly replied after a user asked if Ragnarok would include this system that we can find in other similar games.

For those who don’t know it yet, transmog systems allow you to keep the statistics of a specific armor allowing you to wear another one. Sheth hasn’t revealed how this system will work in Ragnarok, so we’ll have to wait for the final game launch on November 9 on PS4 and PS5 to find out.

Source: GamingBolt