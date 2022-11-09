PlayStation Italia revealed to us through an official communication that this evening, during the pre-match of Inter-Bolognait will be possible to see something dedicated to God of War Ragnarok. Thing? For now we don’t know!

PlayStation Italia therefore advises fans of football and God of War Ragnarok to connect to the pre-match of Inter-Bologna at 20:25 this evening, November 9, 2022. We remind you that the match will be visible through the Dazn app.

For now it is impossible to know exactly what it will be and PlayStation Italia only states that the hope is that it is one pleasant surprise for fans of God of War Ragnarok.

Going back to 2018, remember that during the Rome-Lazio derby Sony made Kratos and Atreus appear at the stadium. More precisely, a man and a child made a cosplay of the two characters of the game and attended the game, to advertise the release of the 2018 chapter of God of War. You can see a picture of that occasion below.

Kratos and Atreus in the 2018 event

It could therefore be something similar, or a nice little gimmick that serves to remind everyone that God of War Ragnarok is available today on PS4 and PS5. Probably some players have already started their Norse adventure, with their physical or digital copy, especially considering that the latter was unlocked at midnight.

The game turned out to be a critical success and we will soon find out if it will also be a success with the public; until a few months ago the developers were convinced that the game was not beautiful.