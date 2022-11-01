PlayStation Game Size has unveiled the weight of the God of War Ragnarok preload in version PS4 and PS5, now that the game can be downloaded pending launch. On PlayStation 4, the Santa Monica Studio game weighs in preload 106,817 GB while on PlayStation 5 it drops to 84,095 GB.

It is specified that these are the weights of the preload in New Zeland: There may be minor differences with the European version of God of War Ragnarok. We also remind you that the total weight may vary when arriving at D1 as other updates may arrive.

As always, the preload it is very useful to have all the time to download the game and to be able to start playing the game much more quickly when it is unlocked. You can see in the tweet below the images shared by PlayStation Game Size for God of War Ragnarok.

We remind you that the preload is available for those who have performed (or will perform within D1) the God od War Ragnarok pre-order. It is not possible to do an early download if you have pre-ordered a physical copy, of course.

God of War Ragnarok will be available starting in November 9, 2022 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game puts us back in the shoes of Kratos and continues the Norse adventures of the god with his son, Atreus, now grown. The boy wants to explore the world and becomes more rebellious. Kratos will still be able to rely on his ax, the Leviathan, as well as on the Blades of Chaos. He will also have two types of shield (compared to the single shield of the previous chapter): one will be designed to make parry, the second will be perfect for those who prefer to block enemy shots.

We also recently found out that the game will include an armor transmog feature.