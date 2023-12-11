According to information reported on our PlayStation Blog, the Valhalla DLC for God of War: Ragnarok will be available at 18:00 Italian tomorrow, 12 December 2023 . You can redeem it and download it completely free of charge from the PlayStation Store via your console or from the web version of the store a this address .

Here we are, in a few hours it will be possible to try your hand at a new adventure starring Kratos thanks to the Free Valhalla DLC Of God of War: Ragnarok let's see the details below unlock date and time of the content in Italy and what new features players can expect.

A new rogue-lite style adventure

According to information shared by Sony Santa Monica, the Valhalla DLC is set after the final events of God of War Ragnarokbut it will still be possible to access it at any time during the adventure.

We will once again play the role of Kratos, who together with Mimir will explore the meanders of Valhalla, where various trials and “echoes of the past” will await him (probably enemies of games with Greek mythology). Everything will be characterized by a rogue-lite formula: with each attempt, players will start without equipment and upgrades, unlocking advantages, temporary bonuses and runic attacks during the challenge. In the event of death it will be necessary to start over almost from scratch, in fact only some bonuses will be permanent.

It will therefore be necessary to fully master the combat system of God of War: Ragnarok and play with cunning, although in any case Valhalla should be a challenge within everyone's reach thanks to the five difficulty levels available.