God of War Ragnarok. Valhalla includes a number of references tooriginal God of War 2, which were confirmed by co-director Bruno Velasquez to IGN. What is it about exactly?
There had already been talk a few days before the launch of the references to games with Greek mythology for God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla, and Velasquez explained the meaning of these connections, starting from themain artwork of the DLC.
In the image we see Kratos from behind, in a pose very similar to the one on cover of the second chapter of God of Warbut with some important differences highlighted by the co-director.
The words of Bruno Velasquez
“I would say I am references absolutely desiredyes,” Velasquez said, “because it's something about Kratos and the journey he takes, very similar to what we saw in the original God of War 2.”
“But now the circumstances are completely different and also the way the character is in that position, with the personality of the new Kratos and all the experiences he's been through, is a way of testifying to that.”
