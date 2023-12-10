New details and a gallery of images arrive via the PlayStation Blog pages Valhallathe free content of God of War Ragnarok with roguelite-style challenges planned for next December 12th.

Announced during The Game Awards, God of War Ragnarok Valhalla according to information shared by Sony Santa Monica represents the epilogue of the events of the base game and follows the events of Kratos on a personal and reflective journey.

After the events that lead to the Ragnarok credits, Kratos will reach the shores of Valhalla accompanied by Mimir, and then explore its depths through a series of trials that will make him deal with “echoes of the past”suggesting enemies and challenges based on old games with Greek mythology as already seen in the first official trailer.

As mentioned, the DLC is set after the events of the base game, but players can if they wish access it at any timeas if it were a separate adventure.