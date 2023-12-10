New details and a gallery of images arrive via the PlayStation Blog pages Valhallathe free content of God of War Ragnarok with roguelite-style challenges planned for next December 12th.
Announced during The Game Awards, God of War Ragnarok Valhalla according to information shared by Sony Santa Monica represents the epilogue of the events of the base game and follows the events of Kratos on a personal and reflective journey.
After the events that lead to the Ragnarok credits, Kratos will reach the shores of Valhalla accompanied by Mimir, and then explore its depths through a series of trials that will make him deal with “echoes of the past”suggesting enemies and challenges based on old games with Greek mythology as already seen in the first official trailer.
As mentioned, the DLC is set after the events of the base game, but players can if they wish access it at any timeas if it were a separate adventure.
Spirit of adaptation and mastery in fighting
On the gameplay side, Santa Monica states that with Valhalla it has created an experience that represents the sum of the God of War Ragnarok combat system mixed with innovative and experimental elements inspired by the roguelite genrewith each attempt by the player leading to a different experience while game over will require starting this adventure (almost) all over again.
This means that to reach the conclusion of this journey it will be necessary to master every aspect of the combat of God of War: Ragnarok and possess a spirit of adaptation, given that on each attempt the players will start from scratch, without armor and other equipment, choosing along the way which advantages, temporary bonuses, runic attacks and more to use from time to time. However, not everything will be lost in the event of a game over, as it will be possible to obtain permanent upgrades during the challenges.
To avoid making everything too frustrating, you can also choose between five different difficulty levels in addition to all the accessibility options also present in the base game. Therefore, the one proposed by Valhalla is an undertaking within everyone’s reach, which can turn into a challenge with a capital “S” for those who want to face it at maximum difficulty.
What do you think, taking back the Blades of Chaos and the Leviathan ax to face the exploits of God of War Ragnarok Valhalla?
