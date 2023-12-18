This new content is also of high quality and serves as a narrative epilogue to the base game, not really something secondary and which we have seen several times sold for a fee by publishers and developers. The question therefore is: how is it possible that God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is free?

One of the big surprises of December 2023 was God of War Ragnarok Valhalla , the roguelite DLC dedicated to Kratos' PS4 and PS5 adventure. The most surprising feature, however, is the fact that it is completely free content.

The reasons why God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is free

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla gives us a taste of Ancient Greece again

There are some macros easily identifiable motifs behind the choice to publish God of War Ragnarok Valhalla in free format.

First of all, it is great publicity for the studio and all of PlayStation. On forums, social networks and information sites the average reaction is “Well done Santa Monica Studio for giving us a nice DLC”. And how could you say the opposite? Giving away quality content helps improve the image of the developer and publisher.

However, this is the weakest reason. Santa Monica Studio has had more than positive years in terms of relationships with customers (it must not be forgiven for disastrous Cyberpunk 2077-style launches, so to speak). And Sony Interactive Entertainment is too big to be deeply influenced by this little positive publicity linked to the DLC of a game released a year ago (although it never hurts).

The real goal of releasing God of War Ragnarok Valhalla for free is that Sony has now learned that the market has changed. To earn more, it is often advisable to offer new free content, however counterintuitive it may seem.

By now we are used to the idea of ​​free to play, which cost nothing but actually cost a lot thanks to microtransactions and battle passes. In these cases, however, it is easy to see that the publisher earns with the arrival of new content because it offers something for a fee. In the case of a DLC like God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, however, there are no microtransactions or other internal content that can be paid for, neither gameplay nor aesthetic; and in case you don't know, the DLC has an entire menu dedicated to cosmetic items that could become a shop with real currency in a few seconds. So how do you make money? Selling new copies.

Video games no longer sell only at launch (although in some cases this is still the moment where the best results are achieved) but continue to sell copies over time. One method of doing this is with discounts and another is with new free content, which bring the game back to the top of the charts of the most talked about topics. Those who still had to buy the game come back to hear about it and, among other things, in a positive way (at least in the case of God of War Ragnarok Valhalla) and are finally convinced. Furthermore, every player who is attracted to the saga is a potential new buyer for the next chapter, given that he has already played the current one and will be ready to switch to the new one already at launch this time (thus paying full price).

Publishing substantial, quality content for free is not the result of the desire to give a gift (big companies don't give gifts), but it is the first step to sell more.