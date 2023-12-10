Surprisingly Sony Santa Monica announced during The Game Awards 2023 Valhallaa God of War Ragnarok Free DLC coming next week on PS5 and PS4. After careful analysis, fans discovered a series of in the announcement trailer for this content references to old games of the series with Greek mythology.
The most obvious, and which you may have noticed too, is that one of the challenges that Kratos will have to face involves a mace-wielding Cyclops, an enemy who appeared in the first trilogy and in the PSP spin-offs of God of War and is absent in the new series of the series, also because they would clash with Norse mythology.
Another reference is related to the background music in the second part of the film, a clear rearrangement of the epic musical theme which accompanied Kratos’ massacres in the first games of the series.
A final clue could be represented by DLC cover artwhich as you can see in the image below is reminiscent of the cover of God of War 2, although in this case it could be a simple coincidence.
New challenges, old enemies?
The hypothesis therefore is that in Valhalla there could be further challenges themed with Greek mythology and therefore other old acquaintances of Kratos, such as perhaps jellyfish, minotaurs, harpies and much more.
We’ll find out in a few days. In fact, God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla is scheduled to launch on December 12, 2023 in the form of free DLC for all players on PS5 and PS4.
Set after the ending of the game (but it will be possible to access the expansion at any time), the DLC sees Kratos face a rogue-lite style challengewhere each attempt will bring with it different paths and enemies, while the death of the character forces you to start almost everything from scratch.
