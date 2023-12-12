As announced by Sony, God of War Ragnarok Valhalla And available starting now, December 12, 2023, for PS5 and PS4, as free addition to the main game for all those who already own the basic version for the consoles in question.

We have previously seen the dimensions on PS5 and these are confirmed: it is a matter of making a download of just over 8GBtherefore consistent but certainly not exaggerated, considering the times we live in.

You can download at this address on PlayStation Store, but the DLC will also be downloaded and installed through an automatic game update when the console starts, so it shouldn't be necessary to do any major manual operations.