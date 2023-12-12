As announced by Sony, God of War Ragnarok Valhalla And available starting now, December 12, 2023, for PS5 and PS4, as free addition to the main game for all those who already own the basic version for the consoles in question.
We have previously seen the dimensions on PS5 and these are confirmed: it is a matter of making a download of just over 8GBtherefore consistent but certainly not exaggerated, considering the times we live in.
You can download at this address on PlayStation Store, but the DLC will also be downloaded and installed through an automatic game update when the console starts, so it shouldn't be necessary to do any major manual operations.
A new path for Kratos
In any case, you can head to the page in question to gather information on this new free expansion of God of War Ragnarok, which adds a style mode roguelite to the basic contents of the game.
After the events of Ragnarök, in this DLC Kratos discovers a personal journey that he didn't think possible and that will take him to the shores of Valhalla. In this section of the adventure the protagonist is accompanied only by Mimir, therefore Atreus will not be present.
It is “a deeply personal and intimate journey”, it seems, which will push him to master his mind and body to face the demanding challenges of Valhalla, with ever-increasing pressure and a demand for skill that will lead to constant progression according to the typical roguelite style.
Announced with a trailer during The Game Awards 2023, God of War Ragnarok Valhalla introduces some new features in the game's standard mechanics, offering variations in terms of gameplay and content even for those who have already completed the main story.
