God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla is the protagonist of a new one video diary created by Santa Monica Studio, in which they are listed five things to know on the much appreciated free update available since yesterday.
AN unmissable DLC, God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla will allow us to explore a new settingnamely Valhalla: the afterlife of Norse mythology, where warriors hope to end up dying gloriously during a battle.
The second thing to know is that The gameplay of the game has been optimized for the occasion, thanks to the use of a roguelike formula that gives the experience a decidedly different flavor compared to what we were used to.
A fantastic epilogue
Valhalla stands as an epilogue to Kratos' story and for this reason it was conceived as a very personal adventure, in which the former god of war faces a decisive battle. In short, on a narrative level it is a DLC that is anything but negligible.
Finally, the roguelike structure requires you to learn the character's skills and use them in the best possible way to allow him to reach the end of this new, treacherous journey.
