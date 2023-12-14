God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla is the protagonist of a new one video diary created by Santa Monica Studio, in which they are listed five things to know on the much appreciated free update available since yesterday.

AN unmissable DLC, God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla will allow us to explore a new settingnamely Valhalla: the afterlife of Norse mythology, where warriors hope to end up dying gloriously during a battle.

The second thing to know is that The gameplay of the game has been optimized for the occasion, thanks to the use of a roguelike formula that gives the experience a decidedly different flavor compared to what we were used to.