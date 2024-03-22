THE Greek myths they made their way back in God of War Ragnarok: Valhallathe extraordinary roguelike-style expansion created by Santa Monica Studio, which published a video diary in which he addresses the issue.
Packed with references to the original God of War 2 and beyond, Valhalla plays on a narrative level with the idea of a soft reboot and with the franchise's glorious past, which manifests itself during Kratos' final mission in ways we won't spoil for you.
In the video, the co-directors of the expansion, Bruno Velazquez and Mihir Sheth, talk about these references and do so as part of the celebrations for the anniversary of God of War: the first chapter of the series was published on March 22, 2005.
What will be the future of God of War?
As you may remember, some time ago we discussed the possible future of God of War after the events of Ragnarok and Valhalla, imagining some possible scenarios and narrative possibilities for the saga.
The feeling, however, is that Santa Monica Studio is currently working on something else, the mysterious project that Cory Barlog is dedicating himself to after directing God of War in 2018 and which could now be ready for an official announcement.
