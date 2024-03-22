THE Greek myths they made their way back in God of War Ragnarok: Valhallathe extraordinary roguelike-style expansion created by Santa Monica Studio, which published a video diary in which he addresses the issue.

Packed with references to the original God of War 2 and beyond, Valhalla plays on a narrative level with the idea of ​​a soft reboot and with the franchise's glorious past, which manifests itself during Kratos' final mission in ways we won't spoil for you.

In the video, the co-directors of the expansion, Bruno Velazquez and Mihir Sheth, talk about these references and do so as part of the celebrations for the anniversary of God of War: the first chapter of the series was published on March 22, 2005.