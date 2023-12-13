The free DLC Valhalla Of God of War Ragnarok shows itself in a gameplay videos published by IGN, which includes the first nineteen minutes of the campaign which sees Kratos face the Norse afterlife.

Available since yesterday, God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla takes up a theme that the Sony series has already addressed on a couple of occasions with the chapters of the original trilogy, using some tricks to offer us a new and exciting progression.