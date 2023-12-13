The free DLC Valhalla Of God of War Ragnarok shows itself in a gameplay videos published by IGN, which includes the first nineteen minutes of the campaign which sees Kratos face the Norse afterlife.
Available since yesterday, God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla takes up a theme that the Sony series has already addressed on a couple of occasions with the chapters of the original trilogy, using some tricks to offer us a new and exciting progression.
A tribute, in every sense
If you have read our God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla special, you will know that the package created by Santa Monica Studio stands as a heartfelt homage to the Kratos sagaan epilogue that is absolutely worth playing.
After that we will need to start thinking about the future of the franchise, also and above all in light of the record sales of God of War Ragnarok, with over fifteen million copies sold so far.
#God #War #Ragnarok #Valhalla #gameplay #video #minutes #DLC
Leave a Reply