God of War Ragnarok received a new update with theupdate 4.01 on PS5 and PS4, some of which we see below novelty and the elements that emerged from the official patch notes published by Santa Monica and Sony.

This new update comes a short distance from the major one that brought with it the New Game Plus mode, so it is clear that it is above all a minor adjustment aimed above all at correcting some elements of the game, given that the contents have already been ported from previous update.

In any case, we find some interesting elements inside, aimed above all at fix bugs and imperfections of God of War Ragnarok. Among these we find:

An adjustment on Darkdale Waist Guard and Risen Snow Armor armor that could not be upgraded beyond level 9

Fixed missing resources given after completing some quests in New Game Plus (Lindwyrm Scales, Sovereign Coals, Essence of Hel), which will be given retroactively in case someone stumbled upon the bug

Fixed a rare issue that caused some save games to crash when loading

Fixed the unlocking of various trophies such as “Ready for Commitment”, “Dagon Slayer” and “Phalanx”

In short, it is an update entirely dedicated to correcting some problems, some of which emerged following the previous update.