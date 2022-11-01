We are just weeks away from god of war ragnarok is put up for sale, a video game that by far will close the year with a flourish for PlayStation, either on the fourth or fifth console. And to continue promoting, a somewhat unusual trailer has been released, which puts famous actors and even a certain athlete on the same stage.

In this we can see neither more nor less than ben stiller (main actor of the saga of A night at the museum), who is apparently dressed as the brand’s iconic character, Kratos. It is accompanied by neither more nor less than John Travolta, LeBron James and his sons. Well, apparently they are in a kind of family group therapy.

Here you can check it:

This is what the marketing manager of SonyEric Lempelregarding the promotion that has been given to the video game:

The title is a beloved franchise that represents the PlayStation brand and has continued to excite millions of fans over the years. To launch the latest installment, we wanted to take an innovative approach that combined traditional and non-traditional routes; I challenged our team to come up with new strategies to bring this title to market.

Remember that god of war ragnarok the next one is released November 9 on PS4 and PS5.

Via: eurogamer

Publisher’s note: Without a doubt, Sony is putting a lot of promotion into the game, because since last month we have practically a teaser or trailer a week. Wow, it will be the great bet to end the year on PlayStation.