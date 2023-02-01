Sony Santa Monica developers have announced that God of War Ragnarok has reached altitude 11 million copies sold on PS5 and PS4.

The news comes with an official Twitter post from the studio, which includes a GIF of a cute Kratos making the little heart gesture to thank players.

“We are incredibly honored that God of War: Ragnarok has officially sold 11 million copies! None of this would be possible without the support of our fans, so thank you for coming on this journey with us!” reads the post. Sony Santa Monica.

Launched on November 9, 2022, God of War Ragnarok immediately proved to be an undisputed blockbuster, so much so that two weeks after its release it totaled the beauty of 5.1 million copies, officially becoming the first party game of PlayStation that sold fastest ever.

Almost three months have passed since its launch and in the meantime the game has more than doubled this figure, a sign that sales have remained high even after the first few weeks, usually the most profitable period for the life cycle of a video game on the market.