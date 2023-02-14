God of War Ragnarok is available with a trial version from well three hours reserved for subscribed users Playstation Plus Premiumwho will therefore have the opportunity to touch the little gem developed by Santa Monica Studio and get an idea of ​​the game.

Capable of totaling 11 million copies sold on PS5 and PS4, God of War Ragnarok needs no introduction. After all, we are talking about a title appreciated by critics and the public, which has been received by the international press with the highest marks of any other Sony exclusive.

As per tradition, the three-hour trial version will allow you to begin the long campaign of Kratos and Atreus’ new adventure, therefore eventually transfer the progress made up to that point in the full version of the game, should you decide to purchase it.

In our God of War Ragnarok review, we wrote that it is a game that is “just as good as its predecessor, but for profoundly different reasons. It is more mature in all gameplay dynamics, more complete, deeper and has a much more varied, layered and rewarding combat.”

“However, in its being a sequel so faithful and coherent with the past, it loses any element of real novelty along the way, it is diluted in its progression and it also shakes off that tone of epicness that had distinguished the soft reboot. In the end it’s a more of the same; a beautiful, fun, long-lived more of the same.”