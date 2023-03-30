It’s no secret how often, both in cinema and in video games, everyday objects have been used to reproduce some of the most disparate sounds. This filmmaking technique is known as Foley and recently, in a Wired video, it was shown how it was used by Playstation Studio for creating the sounds featured in God of War Ragnarok.

Foley’s direct manager in the game was Joanna Fang and in the video we can see her recreate the sound of a crumbling skull breaking a watermelon with a crowbar or simulate a walk in the snow with a less pleasant walk on coal. Nothing new, the Foley has always been present in the world of entertainment and even before God of War big brands like Star Wars or Naughty Dog they had used it for their video games; however, it remains terribly interesting to now have the opportunity thanks to Wired to enter this perhaps somewhat hidden world of filmmaking.

It may not seem so but it is evident that even small things like Foley in the production of a work are ultimately necessary for a complete immersion in the title and an experience that can be said to be one hundred percent complete.