God of War Ragnarok is certainly one of the most anticipated titles this year, but it seems that for a new presentation, fans will have to wait a little longer for more information on the sequel of the adventures of Kratos and Atreus will have to wait a while.

After the huge success of the first chapter, Santa Monica definitely has the intention of replicate the huge potential with the sequel. However, it seems that it will take a while before we see a presentation of God of War Ragnarok.

According to ‘ashhong’ – a reliable and verified Reset Era user – we should not expect anything from #GodofWarRagnarok this month or anytime too soon!https://t.co/IfNZ5Sr8Js pic.twitter.com/ksHizS95Cn – Joe Miller (@ JoeMiller101) May 2, 2022

According to what the insider and Resetera user ashhong, it will take some time before a State of Play dedicated to the sequel arrives. The insider pointed out that this event is expected to arrive by the end of the monthbut Sony hasn’t announced anything yet.

Fans are really eager to find out what’s new with God of War Ragnarok, but both Sony PlayStation and Santa Monica have remained silent for some time. In fact, the only information that the developers of the game have given is the fact that the title will arrive this year, but it seems that Santa Monica is not yet ready to show you what awaits you in the new adventureas we are almost halfway through the year and there is still not much to see.

For this reason, many fans are starting to think that a second postponement could come, which would break the hearts of many fans. who can’t wait to play God of War Ragnarok. Furthermore, it seems that this will be the last exclusive to arrive on PlayStation 4 as well.

At the moment the only thing you can do is wait and hope that soon there will be more information regarding the sequel to the very first God of War, appreciated by many fans. despite the change of style in the gameplay, as the concept of pure hack and slash has been abandoned. Will Ragnarok be able to hit the mark?