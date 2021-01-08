God of war (2018) showed us a new face of Kratos, as a parent and mentor; as well as a new mythology, far from the Ancient Greece that we were used to. Beside Atreus We got to know the Nordic world and the monsters and gods that reign there.

With the sequel, God of war ragnarok scheduled for this 2021, many wonder what novelties we will find, and surely among them new divine names will be revealed, to which Kratos he will have to confront or with whom he might even form alliances.

Beyond central gods, like Thor and Odin (which will surely have to appear in some way), let’s review the gods that have either been mentioned in the first game, or the mythology of the Ragnarok and the story of God of war they demand their appearance.

The gods of Ragnarok

Tyr

The god of war of the Norse peoples, though painted quite differently from Ares and at the same Kratos. Apparently he is one of the few foreign gods Kratos respects, because of how it is characterized; However, if our protagonist decides to fight alongside his son (Loki) will surely have to face Tyr and the Aesir.

Heimdall

The Guardian of the Bridge Bifrost toward Asgard, his signal will start the last battle. In mythology it is written that Heimdall and Loki they will hurt each other, and die as they watch the world around them destroy itself.

It is unknown whether the death of Loki it will be something we see in God of war ragnarokEither way, this guardian god would have a great role in the story.

Loki

If you played the first title you will know that Atreus it really is Loki, and although we don’t know exactly how to interpret this, many believe that at the end of the Ragnarok the son of Kratos it could change completely.

Loki is the god of deceptions, and father of Fenrir and Jörmungandr the Midgard Serpent; In some theories this god used temporal manipulation, and this would explain the age of Atreus and why his ‘children’ are older than him.

The prophecy that many believe refers to Loki’s betrayal and Kratos’ death.

What do you think? Are there more Norse gods that you think should appear in God of war ragnarok? Let us know in the comments.

