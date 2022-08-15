Sony PlayStation’s YouTube channel has released a new one trailer dedicated to God of War: Ragnarok. Entitled Myths of Midgard, the movie acts as a sort of summary of the adventures of Kratos and Atreus in the previous game.

The video is presented by two exceptional storytellers: the wise and chatty Mimir, an old acquaintance to anyone who played the 2018 God of War, and the actress Felicia Day (The Guild, Supernatural). This strange couple summarizes the most important passages of the epic of Kratos and Atreus by leafing through the pages of an illustrated book, from the encounter with the “Unknown” to the arrival in the land of giants where the events of the game end.

The story of Kratos and Atreus, however, is by no means over and will continue in God of War Ragnarok, which we remind you will be available in stores from November 9, 2022 exclusively for PS5 and PS4. Awaiting them will be new challenges and enemies, as well as the imminent start of Ragnarok, an event that according to legends will lead to the end of the world.

Just a few days ago, a concept art was leaked online that portrays Odin, the father of Norse gods.