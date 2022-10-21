God of War Ragnarok: The Evolution of the Combat System | EarthGamer

One of the pillars that support from its birth to God of War It’s your combat system. At first it was all about a hack’n slash system with the isometric view. The change of camera made the experience more personal and in god of war ragnarok it still feels so much more.

To resolve some of the doubts we had about the combat system, we had the opportunity to talk with Mihir Shet of Sony Santa Monica who kindly answered several of the questions that came up after trying the first hours of the game.

It is worth emphasizing that the foundation of the first GoW was very clear and improving that was a somewhat complicated sounding task. “We wanted to push player expression more during combat. Kratos, as a character, has all these tools, so many things that he can do, his abilities, weapons. They are all there for the player to grow” declared Mihir for TierraGamer.

“Finding a creative way to flow between all those choices is really rewarding. You got really creative as a player. It’s like when you play an instrument or something like that. You must learn to handle that instrument, the notes and eventually make music. We found that all these pieces of the combat system work and are good, but we could make more music with them.”.

More choices for the player

Well, the section on the combat mechanics of God of War Ragnarok seeks to give us more options to improve everything that Kratos carries, from weapons to his equipment. To that we must add another layer that has to do with improvisation which is part of this section of the game and where you can get creative and not stay in the same pattern.

One detail that they didn’t want to lose with the game is that you feel like always, but somehow also fresh. “God of War Ragnarok is a sequel and we wanted you to feel like you’re back and feel like you can throw the ax again and believe that this is the game you’re excited to play. But there are twists and turns along the way where not everything is exactly what you think.”

To that we must add that the buttons and the function changed. You have to decide what to do with your shield: are you going to block or attack? And the triangle? That one also features tweaks to the game’s special attacks. You have no limitations that tell you how to use those powerful abilities.

That is what they wanted with this section. Ultimately, it’s about making the experience both familiar and fresh. That is, you get on the bike, but there are more things to do with it than pedaling; you change speeds, maybe you move in reverse, there is a lot and new.

Improving the game from one installment to another

Design director Jason McDonald has a phrase to best exemplify this. “A sequel is a success when you play it and you can’t go back to the old one anymore.” Mihir Shet tells us that if you go back, you’ll think it’s a good game, but something is missing from the sequel.

“Finding what that was was a challenge because we didn’t want to do something that would alienate fans from the franchise. We wanted to be sure that it’s built, above all, but it’s fresh and new and exciting.” declared Mihir Shet. “That’s a big battle we paid attention to. The other is that we wanted to do something more for the cast of enemies and seeing how we were going to do it was not easy..

What they’re doing with God of War Ragnarok goes beyond just polishing and improving the combat system from installment to installment, especially since there’s also a lot of emphasis on enemies who take much more advantage of their environment to punish you. In other words, you have a situation against you that is going to cost you a lot of work.

Also, while with the common enemies you have on a silver platter the possibilities to face them in the way you like, having an extensive toolbox to defeat them, the battles with the bosses become much more intense because Kratos must realize that Situations can get really bad.

Fans Helped Design God of War Ragnarok’s Combat

“We are fans of our fans,” said Mihir Shet. “We paid a lot of attention to the fan perception of God of War 2018 both at launch and afterward,” referring to the variety of players that came to other platforms like PC.

Fans asked for more variety of enemies, the way they are stunned. We wanted players to get some sort of fantasy and empowerment from Kratos. He also admits that the experience can feel repetitive and that once you’ve made one move, you may have already noticed the others.

It is worth emphasizing that everything received adjustments, especially when you go changing the difficulty. When you have an enemy at your mercy when he’s stunned, you may or may not be able to execute him because he still has enough health left to defeat him. All those scenarios make you think a lot about your way of acting.

Come on, the folks at Sony Santa Monica had a lot to test, fix, and tweak along the way in bringing a bit of freshness behind the God of War Ragnarok experience. It sounds simple, but in the end, it was not like that and to find that goal, the fans did their part.

The eternal war between animation and physics within video games

Many games rely on animations to define their combat. For example, Kratos doesn’t stop making an attack until the animations end or he is interrupted to deal damage or not by an object in front of him. Canceling a move or cutting it off can be very messy and counterproductive for developers.

What they achieved with God of War Ragnarok is because everything was reconstructed, even from the camera shots. “From your perspective, things move very differently from how you see them from a far away camera. In God of War Ragnarok we wanted to make a much more kinesthetic game, Kratos has much more mobility and making all of that look much more fluid was a challenge due to the camera”, Mihir told TierraGamer.

“Finding a balance there was complex, but thanks to God of War 2018 we have much more experience in construction and engineering, also on the animation side. It is definitely a collaboration of having experience within the team and that he understands more about these challenges and helped us a lot to improve the game.”

What it was like to create God of War Ragnarok combat with the DualSense in mind

“It was important for us to take the benefits of the DualSense and the haptic feedback that the controller has, while maintaining a fantastic experience for all gamers no matter what platform they are using,” said Mihir Shet.

One of the examples Mihir told us about to bring up the haptic buttons has to do with throwing and receiving the ax back. For example, depending on which side you receive the ax from, you will feel in control making everything much more natural.

The same happens with the control when using the swords. Technically the haptic features of the DualSense give God of War Ragnarok an extra layer. Just as an animation or sound can make a movement feel special, the same goes for using the controller.

3D audio is another section that we must not lose sight of. Those who are using this feature of the PS5 will be able to better hear everything that is happening around them. It’s a different experience and makes battles more entertaining, especially when you have Mimir hanging from your waist all the time.

The adjustments that fell to Atreus

Atreus is a character who has somehow already matured a lot from one installment to another. He had to carve his way and that means he will play a different role than in the 2018 game. You still control this character with the square button, but you will also see him take the initiative. He even looks much more confident and aggressive.

Atreus has to find his own style, despite the fact that he takes a lot from his father, although his ability does not come from brute force, he is more of a character that takes advantage of his agility and in God of War Ragnarok that section is going to be very noticeable.

As we mentioned in our preview, there’s still a lot to discover, however, now you can get an even better idea of ​​everything that will be waiting for you when God of War launches on November 9 on PS5 and PS4. We thank the people of PlayStation for this opportunity to interview one of the important minds behind this upcoming release.

Excited for this release?