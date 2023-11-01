According to a report published by ArenaJugones, the rumored God of War: Ragnarok DLC it really exists and will be announced by Sony and Santa Monica very soon, indeed by the end of 2023.
The tip is based on what the Spanish portal defines as “a source close to Sony” and unfortunately does not offer further details. It is therefore unclear when exactly the official announcement will take place and in what ways.
Considering the importance of God of War: Ragnarok, the most plausible hypothesis is that of a reveal with great fanfare during the The Game Awards 2023 on December 7th or in a State of Play organized by Sony. The last appointment made in PlayStation was in mid-September, so the hypothesis of a new presentation by the end of the year is certainly not to be discarded.
God of War: Ragnarok expansion rumors
As usual in these cases we would like to point out that we are talking about unofficial information and therefore to be taken with a grain of salt, although we doubt that a portal like ArenaJugones would expose itself to this extent without being certain of the validity of its sources.
On the other hand, it is not the first time that there has been talk of a possible DLC for God of War: Ragnarok. The first indiscretion on the matter was launched last August by the well-known leaker The Snitch, known for the great precision of his tips, who at the time declared that work on the project was around 60% complete, with the release scheduled for the course of 2024.
Last month ViewerAnon also stated that “Santa Monica Studio is working on new God of War material”, suggesting the development of a DLC or even a “semi-sequel” in a similar way to Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
