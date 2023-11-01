According to a report published by ArenaJugones, the rumored God of War: Ragnarok DLC it really exists and will be announced by Sony and Santa Monica very soon, indeed by the end of 2023.

The tip is based on what the Spanish portal defines as “a source close to Sony” and unfortunately does not offer further details. It is therefore unclear when exactly the official announcement will take place and in what ways.

Considering the importance of God of War: Ragnarok, the most plausible hypothesis is that of a reveal with great fanfare during the The Game Awards 2023 on December 7th or in a State of Play organized by Sony. The last appointment made in PlayStation was in mid-September, so the hypothesis of a new presentation by the end of the year is certainly not to be discarded.