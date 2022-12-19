Eric Williamsdeveloper for i Sony Santa Monica Studio’srecently gave an interview to the Washington Post where he had the opportunity to share various curiosities inherent in various characters of God of War Ragnarokexclusive Playstation title holder of Game of the Year 2022. Particularly striking is the description of Heimdalllike many characters inspired by a Norse deity is, according to the developer, “the biggest slap face you will ever meet“.

Heimdallr he is the Norse god of surveillance, guardian of Asi and Vani and protector of the Bifrost in the mythological tales he turns out to be a particularly annoying character in Sony Santa Monica Studio’s video game. Seems like a pretty obvious surrender for Williams, at the time of drafting the character, he imagined what it would be like to relate to a person capable of knowing everything about his interlocutor before having the opportunity to really converse with him. Seeing the result we can only believe that the developers didn’t think anything positive.

God of War Ragnarok came out on8 November 2022 for Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. Immediately praised by critics, it sold 5.1 million copies in its first week on the shelves, becoming in all respects the most bought exclusive ever at launch. It was awarded Game of the Year 2022 by both ai The Game Awards that from times. Here our review.