God of War Ragnarok has now made its debut in stores, but the promotion built by Sony continues with a new one spot starring John Travoltadressed for the occasion by Kratos.

In a very similar way to the video with LeBron James, we see a short monologue in which the actor interacts with his young daughter, Ella Travoltaonce again pulling the teachings of God of War applied to parenting in the middle.

No doubt about it: after the choral commercial with Ben Stiller, John Travolta and LeBron James, PlayStation continues to point in the direction of a “transversal” advertising that could work very well for Ragnarok, allowing him to acquire new fans.

After all, the news dates back to a few hours ago that God of War Ragnarok recorded in the UK the best launch ever for the series: an amazing start for the new chapter of the Santa Monica Studio series.