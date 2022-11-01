God of War Ragnarok is the protagonist of a hilarious spot television with Ben Stiller, John Travolta and LeBron James. It is no coincidence that the theme of the video is how parents can relate to Kratos to improve their relationship with their children.

A few days away from the spectacular launch trailer for God of War Ragnarok, Sony has seen fit to promote the game’s release on PS5 and PS4 with something different than usual, and we can say that the goal has certainly been achieved.

“A little over a week after the highly anticipated release of God of War Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus continue their journey through the Norse kingdoms as their father-son relationship strengthens. This evocative journey led us to wonder: all Can parents relate to the challenges Kratos and Atreus face in their relationship? “, reads the PlayStation Blog post.

“Fortunately, we have found some parents who understand all too well how challenging parenting can be. United by the knowledge that no parent is perfect, these three VIP families demonstrate that everyone can empathize with the dynamic relationship between Kratos and Atreus, especially the costume I’m wearing. “

“Wearing Kratos’ beard and makeup was very inspiring. War colors are really helpful in letting people know that one is serious. The beard made me feel wiser … although [mio figlio] Quin disagreed at all, “said Ben Stiller.

“There is something about having the Leviathan ax in your hands that transports you to another world. We all play games on screen, but being able to bring those moments to life and connect to them in a different way is a great thing. “said LeBron James instead.

“Similar to Kratos and Atreus, the balance between ‘holding him tight and letting him go’ is a family dynamic for many parents. There is no better feeling than watching your child grow and mature into the best version of himself.” added John Travolta.

God of War Ragnarok will be available in stores starting November 9. Have you read our interview with the game director?