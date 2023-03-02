The nominees for this year’s Bafta Games Awards have been announced, and God of War Ragnarök is dominating the list with nominations in 11 of the 18 categories.
Elden Ring, Stray and Tunic follow behind Ragnarök in terms of number of nominations, while Eurogamer favorites OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome are in the running for Best British Game.
(One of my personal favourites, Trombone Champ, is up for best debut game. I’ll be tooting for you!)
Here’s the full list of categories and nominees:
Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- sifu
- stray
Artistic achievement
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- immortality
- penance
- tunic
audio achievement
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- stray
- tunic
Best game
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Marvel Snap
- stray
- Vampire Survivors
british game
- Citizen Sleeper
- OlliOlli World
- rollerdrome
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Two Point Campus
- Vampire Survivors
debut game
- As Dusk Falls
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- stray
- Trombone Champ
- tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Evolving game
- Apex Legends
- dreams
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Final Fantasy 14 Online
- force horizon 5
- No Man’s Sky
Familia
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
game beyond entertainment
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction Is Forever
- Gibbon: Beyond The Trees
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
- Not For Broadcast
- We’ll Always Have Paris
game design
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- FIFA 23
- Elden Ring
- Overwatch 2
- splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- stray
- tunic
narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Citizen Sleeper
- God of War Ragnarok
- immortality
- penance
- stray
original property
- Citizen Sleeper
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- sifu
- stray
- Vampire Survivors
Performer in a leading role
- Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok
- Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality
- Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry
- Sunni Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarök
Performer in a supporting role
- Adam J. Harrington as Sindri in God of War Ragnarök
- Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality
- Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War Ragnarok
- Laya DeLeon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War Ragnarök
- Ryan Hurst as Thor in God of War Ragnarok
Technical achievement
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- immortality
- The Last of Us Part 1
- stray
EE game of the year
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- immortality
- Marvel Snap
- stray
Voting for EE game of the year is already live on the EE website. The winners will be announced during the BAFTA Games Awards ceremony on 30th March.
Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees! 🎉 Discover the full list below and don’t forget to tune in live on Twitch on 30 March to find out the winners 👊 #BAFTAGamesAwards
—BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) March 2, 2023
#God #War #Ragnarok #sweeps #BAFTA #nominations
Leave a Reply