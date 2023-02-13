As was foretold, Sony has released one commercial for PS5 and God of War Ragnarok during the Super Bowl, which shows Kratos and Atreus in the real world within the new series of advertisements constructed as news reports.

To tell the truth, the commercial in this case was not broadcast on TV during the big sporting event, but was published through social channels, in particular by PlayStation Canada.

It was heralded as a “coming storm” and is built like most of the new PS5 commercials, that is, as a sort of news report shot live with real actors and real places.

In this case, a “Live from PS5” correspondent is in the entrance tunnel of an American football stadium (probably the University of Phoenix Stadium, where the Super Bowl LVII match took place during the night), reporting a snowstorm and “a father and son” determined to stop it.

Shortly after, we see two figures running past the reporter, easily recognizing Kratos and Atreus going into Ragnarok, or something like that. In short, it is another of the various promotional initiatives that Sony is organizing in this period with its series of “Live from PS5” commercials, intended as a real relaunch of the console on the market now that production problems and supplies seem outdated.