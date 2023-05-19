Rafael Grassettiartistic director of the studio Santa Monica Studioleft the studio after 10 years.

Bold is joined Santa Monica Studio in November 2013 as Lead Character Artist. He then served as Principal Artist for 2018’s God of War, Art Director for God of War Ragnarok, and Studio Art Director Santa Monica Studio in November 2022.

“Today is my last day at Sony after more than a decade of being a part of this incredible journey,” Grassetti said in a tweet. “It’s bittersweet, but mostly I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for the countless opportunities I’ve been lucky enough to have.”

He continued, “Sony has been my second home and I’m immensely grateful to have been so deeply involved in God of War. The skills I’ve learned and the deep bonds I’ve formed with incredible people will stay with me forever.”

“Special thanks to the amazing Cory Barlog, Eric Williams, Yumi Yang, Scott Rohde for believing in me and the entire Santa Monica Studio family for their support. Sony has played a huge role in shaping my career and I will forever keep the memories and experiences”.

“I am extremely confident in the studio’s continued success and hope that we can create together again in the future. I will share more news on what lies ahead next week.”

For the moment, therefore, we do not know what Grassetti’s plans are.