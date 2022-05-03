PlayStation launched some big hits this year, from Gran Turismo 7 to Horizon Forbidden West. But probably its biggest exclusive is God of War Ragnarok, which will be released this year. Unfortunately, those hoping to catch a glimpse of the highly anticipated sequel this month may be a little disappointed.

In a thread within Resetera, verified insider Ashhong replied about a May State of Play: “Too soon, last time I checked” by replying to an unofficial tweet about a State of Play for the sequel on May 27.

This is in line with what Creative Director Cory Balrog said about it last month: “The game just isn’t ready to show.” However, animation director Bruno Velazquez recently reassured fans that God of War Ragnarok is expected to launch this year.

According to ‘ashhong’ – a reliable and verified Reset Era user – we should not expect anything from #GodofWarRagnarok this month or anytime too soon!https://t.co/IfNZ5Sr8Js pic.twitter.com/ksHizS95Cn – Joe Miller (@ JoeMiller101) May 2, 2022



So we just have to wait and see when Santa Monica Studios decides to show curious fans the new God of War Ragnarok which will arrive this year on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Source: Dualshockers