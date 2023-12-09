For comparison, God of War (2018) – i.e. the previous chapter – has exceeded the 23 million units sold with the PS4 and PC versions (data updated at the end of 2022). It is more than possible that, over time and with the arrival of a PC version, God of War Ragnarok will be able to match the sales of the previous game.

Santa Monica Studio revealed to the world that God of War Ragnarok it oversold 15 million units , on PS4 and PS5. The data is current until November 19, 2023. The information was shared via the PS Blog.

Will God of War Ragnarok Valhalla help sales even more?

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

It should also be considered that the Santa Monica Studio game will be updated with a new adventure known as Valhalla, of which you can see the trailer. This is a new section to explore with roguelite mechanics in which Kratos will have to fight in procedurally created areas, with new combinations of enemies waiting for him with each death, collecting resources and unlocking different looks. There are also various difficulty modifiers to select. Also know that the DLC is a separate mode and you don’t have to reach a certain point in the story to enter Valhalla.

This is free content that will be available from December 12, 2023. It is possible that, with the arrival of this new section of the game, some fans will decide to buy God of War Ragnarok and help Santa Monica Studio achieve a new sales record.