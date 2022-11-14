God of War Ragnarok has totaled sales for 3.5 million copiesaccording to what reported by the well-known leaker Millie A: a figure that would correspond to the expectations of Sony, which aimed at these numbers in the first seven days.

Protagonist of the best launch ever for the series in the UK, God of War Ragnarok could therefore have done extremely well in the US and Europe, although the official figures have not been published.

“The forecasts Sony’s internal initials for God of War Ragnarok were 3.5 million copies sold globally seven days after launch, “wrote Millie A.” Speaking to someone who knows the industry numbers, it appears that the game has achieved this goal. ”

The PS5 exclusive with the highest ratings ever, God of War Ragnarok has been greeted with great enthusiasm by the international press, but apparently the public is also doing their part in confirming the quality of this new chapter.

Further details, as usual, can be found in our God of War Ragnarok review.