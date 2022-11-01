We are only a few days away from the premiere of god of war ragnarokso your advertising seems to have increased. On this occasion they present us with a peculiar promo with different famous parents, who talk about their own experiences with their children. Here we leave them.

Famous parents include actors Ben Stiller and John Travolta, as well as basketball icon LeBron James. They all comment on some of the difficult events that have happened with their children. All while comparing their experiences to those of Kratos and Atreus.

The commercial has very little in-game footage, but makes up for it with some pretty hilarious moments. The comments are mostly applauding John Travolta’s jokes. They also mention that they would like to see the protagonist of Vaseline characterized as Kratos.

god of war ragnarok It seems that he will follow the journey of the ancient god of war to become a better father. A theme that was quite present in its 2018 predecessor. So this commercial seems pretty ad hoc for what Kratos has been through in recent years. What did you think?

When does God of War Ragnarok come out?

The long-awaited sequel goes on sale for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9. This title will be the last to deal with the god of war and his son in the lands of Norse mythology. Also, as its name indicates, we will be witnessing the end of the world according to these beliefs.

The previews have shown that there will be a wide variety of enemies as well as locations. In addition to the fact that the combat looks much more complex than in its previous installment. Not to mention we’ll be facing Thor himself and maybe Odin.. Are you already waiting for this title?

