Eric Williams is the director of God of War: Ragnarok, and he talked about the video game sequels and the reasons behind the lack of major innovations as many of us have come to expect from a new title. During an interview with GamesRadar +, Williams talked about how sequels like Ragnarok tend more to refine the first game than to revolutionize it.

“Sequels won’t always be a major step forward“Williams said.”They will be refined and will be a continuation, especially when it comes to the story. It would take a lifetime to rebuild the entire game and then tackle the story“.

Everyone enjoyed the 2018 reboot chapter of God of War, and according to the director, “If you liked it, we’ll give it to you again, but we’ll add a lot more refinements.”

