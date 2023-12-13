God of War Ragnarok has recently been expanded since Free Valhalla DLC, which adds new narrative content. Can we therefore consider the credits of the additional content as the final and definitive ones? Maybe not, at least according to what the Orion Walker, senior writer at SIE Santa Monica Studio.
Via X, Walker wrote: “”Do you really think the credits are there end of the story? Come on. Come on”
However, it is not clear exactly what the Santa Monica Studio writer means. It is possible, for example, that he simply means that once the credits are reached there is actually other content within Valhallaor what else awaits us.
The God of War Ragnarok expansion
Recall that a leak had previously emerged according to which an expansion for God of War Ragnarok is on the way, which could also take the form of independent game in Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales style.
One might speculate that Valhalla both such an expansion, but it was stated that the new content would not be ready for 2023. Furthermore, a free DLC with a rogue-lite mode is not really an expansion and, above all, it is not an immediate way to monetize. Considering the success of the saga, it wouldn't be strange if Sony wanted to produce a small additional game in a “short” time for a fee.
Obviously this is just speculation, but Walker's comment It helps to think that the team already has more planned for God of War Ragnarok, before moving on to the next big project.
