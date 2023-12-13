God of War Ragnarok has recently been expanded since Free Valhalla DLC, which adds new narrative content. Can we therefore consider the credits of the additional content as the final and definitive ones? Maybe not, at least according to what the Orion Walker, senior writer at SIE Santa Monica Studio.

Via X, Walker wrote: “”Do you really think the credits are there end of the story? Come on. Come on”

However, it is not clear exactly what the Santa Monica Studio writer means. It is possible, for example, that he simply means that once the credits are reached there is actually other content within Valhallaor what else awaits us.