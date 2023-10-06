Sony Santa Monica would be working on one DLC or a sequelor rather a “half-sequel” to God of War: Ragnarokat least this is what was suggested by ViewerAnon, a well-known insider in the film and TV series scene who also occasionally shares interesting tips relating to the videogame market.

After revealing the alleged cancellation of The Last of Us multiplayer project, Deep Throat hinted at the arrival of a new story set in the God of War universe in response to a post on Twitter/IGN’s “half-sequels” or standalone expansionsor rather small-sized sequels sold at budget prices like Uncharted 4: The Lost Legacy, could be the future of the triple-A gaming market.

Regarding the issue, ViewerAnaon states that the hypothesis launched by IGN actually makes sense as it allows teams to work on new content using already consolidated tools and to increase the cadence of releases, and that this could be the case for the new God of War: Ragnarok material.

“IGN nailed the point: this is how you close the gap between releases and maybe allow teams to work on a semi-sequel with consolidated tools and support. Santa Monica Studio is working on new God of War material and I wonder if it will be a Ragnarok DLC or a half-sequel.”