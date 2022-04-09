The post-credits scene of God of Warfour years ago, he anticipated the arrival of the direct sequel, shown for the first time in 2021. God of War Ragnarokwhich will arrive this year exclusively for PS4 and PS5will see the participation of Ryan Hurst as Kratos’ next opponent.

The actor who will play Thor, bearer of Mjolnir and thunder, paid a visit to the studios in Sony Santa Monica and posted some photos on Instagram for the occasion, to celebrate his role and the wait for the title, also throwing a few glances at the statue of Kratos, which will surely prove to be a reasonable person.



Some time ago, after the artwork was shared, Thor in God of War was criticized by many fans who would have seen him as too burly a figure, but actually closer to a realistic representation of the Asgardian.

