God of War Ragnarok will be available in a few days and fans around the world are waiting for their copy. Some will play it on PS5, but most likely will play it on the not-so-young PS4. Now, GameSpot anticipates what the gaming experience on PlayStation 4 will be with God of War Ragnarok, comparing the console fans with the sound of an airplane engine.

As we have indicated in our video comparison between the various versions of God of War Ragnarok, the game of Santa Monica Studio defends itself very well on the old console (also because it was officially created from the beginning for PS4). However, the game will stress PS4 fans a lot more, as shown in the GameSpot video.

Of course, part of the video is goliardic. The comparison just serves as a reminder to gamers that PS4 could make enough noise running God of War Ragnarok.

However, remember that it all depends on how old the single PS4 is cleanliness of the fans and in general on actual use (conditioned by many factors). We are confident that some PS4s will be able to run the game without too much hype, while others will truly feel like a jet off.

Noise aside, God of War Ragnarok seems to be a great game, as indicated by the international reviews that celebrate a masterpiece with a very high average rating.