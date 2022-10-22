If you want to fully enjoy the visual experience that represents God of War Ragnarok there are graphics options that will allow you to do so. That’s something that Sony recently detailed, and in fact, it’s various ways to deploy the game.

To begin with, there are two modes available to players. One of them is Favor Resolution and the other is Favor Performance. As for the first mentioned before, the frame rate decreases.

That is, it blocks it at 30 fps or frames per second; the advantage is that the game is at 4K resolution. As for the second, Favor Performance, the frame rate is 60 fps but the resolution is dynamic and scaled to 4K.

It all depends on how the players can feel more comfortable. Best of all, some graphical tweaking is still possible, and that’s via another option, High Frame Rate Mode.

The option said before when applied to Favor Resolution allows to increase the frame count per second to 40 fps. Instead, if it is applied to Favor Performance, then the result is 60 fps.

But in order to activate the above it is essential to have a VRR capable television. That is, it must have what is known as a variable refresh rate. They are graphical options for God of War Ragnarok very attractive.

If the High Frame Rate Mode option is applied to Favor Performance in the game, the frame rate per second can reach more than 60. But, how far is its limit?

As previously revealed, the goal is to reach 120 fps but it is not possible to confirm it for now. Only with an exact measurement will it be possible to discover what the PS5 is capable of when running this title; you have to be on the lookout.

What is clear is that the Sony Santa Monica team is fully exploiting the power of the PlayStation 4, and incidentally, with all the extras offered by its successor, the PlayStation 5.

That’s why the frame rate was one of the priorities of the studio’s animation team. However, the graphic options mentioned above are designed to get the most out of your project. God of War Ragnarokwhich will be released on November 9 this year.

