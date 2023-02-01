A few months ago, one of the most anticipated games of recent years was released, God of War Ragnarokcontinuation of the release of 2018 which seems to close the story of Kratos. And while it’s a console-only exclusive from sonyit seems that it is not an impediment for it to get its good number of copies sold.

Through a new publication, the developers of the game, Santa Monica Studioannounced that the video game has already sold approximately 11 million copies, which are probably distributed among ps4 Y PS5. An achievement that could be seen coming, since it has been shared between both generations, a decision that was finally made due to the lack of stock of PS5.

We’re incredibly humbled that #GodofWarRagnarok has officially sold through 11 million copies! None of this would be possible without the support of our fans, so thank you for coming on this journey with us! pic.twitter.com/7KlAT9eddG — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarok (@SonySantaMonica) February 1, 2023

Something that also draws attention is that in the responses their colleagues from Sony have congratulated them, since Insomniac Games sent them a GIF of a certain character from Ratchet and Clank. For his part, too Bend Studio He did the same by sending a message of congratulations, which Santa Monica responded to as soon as possible.

Remember that God of War Ragnarok Is available in ps4 Y PS5.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It is a well-deserved achievement, after all, it is a game that meets quality standards, with great action scenes, intuitive gameplay, and a story that has delivered in all areas.