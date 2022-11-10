Find all Ravens of Odin in God of War Ragnarok v will give you access to some important equipment upgrades. But you’ll have to claim them from the Raven Tree.

As in the first chapter of the game, God of War Ragnarok also has crows hidden in it various realms that Kratos and Atreus will explore. Often and happily you will have to throw your Leviathan Ax to get them and this will give you some rare equipment.

The total prizes will be six of them and they are all very important. There are devastating sets of Runic attacks, but also other items that you will surely want in your arsenal.

From this point on you could run into spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. So if you don’t want to know the details of the new Santa Monica adventure, stop your reading here.

First checkout

The first chest will give you the Girdle of Raven’s Tears. This piece of equipment starts at level 3 and has these stats:

This is the first part of the set that increases the Health Points obtained from Healing Stones, Rage and Equipment. At first, this improvement is 15%but with two pieces it can be doubled, thus reaching 30% healing bonus.

Second case

The second chest will give you the set of Crow’s Tears Bracelets. It will start from level 4 and will have these characteristics:

Strength: 26

Defense: 14

Luck: 12

It will be with this piece of equipment that, as anticipated just a moment ago, the healing bonus is 30%.

Third case

At this point you will get the Raven’s Tears Chestwhich is a piece of equipment that starts at level 5. This armor will give you a major defense boost, and will have these stats:

Strength: 25

Defense: 58

Luck: 25

By hitting enemies, Kratos has a low chance of activating Healing Fog. But given the amount of hits you will deal with enemies, it is very likely that you will be able to heal yourself constantly.

Fourth case

Going to the other side of the Tree of Crows, the fourth chest contains theBreath of Thamur, an Attack Rune for the Leviathan Ax. This ability will activate an area that will deal damage to all enemies that fall within that spot. The downside is that it has a huge cooldown, but it’s a really smart choice when you want to do damage to a group of enemies.

Fifth case

The fifth chest Kratos can get for God of War Ragnarok will contain one attack rune for the Blades of Chaos: Meteorite blast that will cause flames to fall from the sky. Obviously, all enemies hit will burn over time and therefore all subsequent attacks will be stronger.

Sixth box

Last but not least, a rune for the Lance Draupnir: Finger of Ruin. This instead of focusing on doing damage, will bring up a returning that will knock down enemies, making them vulnerable.

And here are all the rewards for finding the Ravens of Odin. When you see one, remember to hit them.