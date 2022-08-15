God of War: Ragnarök is one of the most anticipated games of this year. The Santa Monica Studio action adventure will be available on November 9, 2022, with Sony as the publisher.

Set like its predecessor in the cold Nordic lands, lands of Norse sagas and Viking gods, the game was scheduled for 2021 but was then postponed due to the impact that Covid-19 has had on its development and the problems of health of Kratos voice actor in August 2019.

The game can now be pre-ordered on Amazon at the minimum guaranteed price of € 70.99 for the PlayStation 4 edition (upgradeable to the PS5 version) while the PlayStation 5 version for € 80.99. The price of the pre-order may go down, and if it does, Amazon will charge the lower price of the order.

The Collector’s Edition was also available on Amazon, sold out in a few minutes, but to keep an eye on because it could be available again sooner or later.