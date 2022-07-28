Through eBay you can run the God of War Ragnarok pre-order in PS4 and PS5 version at a discount. The price is € 59.80 (instead of € 70.99) for the PlayStation 4 version and € 63.80 (instead of € 80.99) for the PlayStation 5 version. You can find the two products at this address:

It is also categorized as an eBay Premium service, which is reliable, fast and guarantees easy returns (30 days, paying only the delivery costs). You can pay via PayPal, G Pay, Visa, Mastercard and America Express.

God of War Ragnarok he will put us in the shoes of Kratos, the Greek god who fled to the far north of Europe. The man must guide his son, Atreus, who has grown up in this chapter and seems to be proving a bit rebellious. The duo have already clashed with the Norse gods and will likely face far worse threats in this game.

Atreus and Kratos in God of War Ragnarok

