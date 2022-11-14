According to a poll conducted on the ResetEra forum, many players wish they could turn off automatic recommendations on solving the game puzzles in God of War Ragnarok. Basically if Atreus (he’s the one giving the advice) suddenly became silent and meditative he wouldn’t mind at least 90% of the voters (at the time of writing this news), which hints at how annoying and overwhelming he can get to say exactly what. to do, often before the player even has time to look around to examine the scenario and the possibilities that are offered to him.

In fact, one wonders what sense it makes to insert puzzles and then put the automatic solution that cannot be deactivated … it is not for nothing that some players have felt devalued by this choice, so much so that a big discussion was born that led to the opening of the the aforementioned survey, with a predictable result, however sensational in opposing this design choice.

The tips are aimed at making the game more accessible to everyone, which is good, to be honest. The request, however, is not to eliminate them completely, but only to allow them to be deactivated at the beginning of the game, in order to better modulate the experience according to one’s abilities and expectations.

For the rest, if you want more information on the game, read our review of God of War Ragnarok, which we remind you to be available for PS4 and PS5.