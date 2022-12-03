Some players think they have found the Thor’s tooth in God of War Ragnarok. Why is it so important? For no particular reason and obviously it’s a simple curiosity, but if someone has looked for it, there is obviously some interest.

Attention before proceeding to read, because we will give some anticipation general about God of War Ragnarok. If you don’t want to have any, close your browser as soon as possible.

If you have played God of War Ragnarok you will know that one happens in the first hour clash between the Norse god Thor and Kratos, in which the former ends up losing a tooth. However, nothing escapes the players and it seems that the divine tooth has been found, as evidenced by this video posted on Reddit by the user u/meshugagah:

The footage shows what appears to be a finished tooth on the ground. Many of those who have commented have had the same impression. Now who takes Thor to the dentist to have him reattached?

For the rest, if you want more information about the game, read our review of God of War Ragnarok.