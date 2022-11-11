Apparently God of War Ragnarok already has a photo modealthough still incomplete: a modder managed to find it in the game code ea unlock itshowing it in action on social media, as seen in the clip below.

We know that the photo mode of God of War Ragnarok will be added with an update, but for the moment the hidden functionality within the game seems to already have the options typical for Sony titles.

It is in fact possible to adjust the depth of field and the focal length of the shot, change the focus distance, change exposure, saturation and vividness, play with vignetting and frames, and finally manage the characters: their presence in the photo, as well as the their position and facial expression.

In short, although the photo mode is not officially yet complete and available for owners of God of War Ragnarok, in reality we imagine that in Santa Monica Studio it will be enough to conduct a few more tests to unlock this feature.

For everything else, as usual, we suggest you take a look at our review of God of War Ragnarok.