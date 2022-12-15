Sony Santa Monica has released the new patches 3.01 for God Of War Ragnarokwhich updates the game to the latest version and applies some fixes and improvements to the PS5 and PS4 title, especially regarding stability and progression.

In particular, in terms of quests and progression, patch 3.01 fixes “an issue where the central sword didn’t display correctly if you restart the game from the checkpoint during Muspelheim challenges“, according to the notes.

With the application of the patch, this problem should be corrected, thus allowing you to move forward without particular problems.

In terms of stability and performance, the “system two crash that could emerge randomly during gameplay “, we read. These are problems considered “rare” but which in any case have been detected by users and testers, therefore the patch should also solve these problems.

In short, it seems that patch 3.01 is above all a corrective update, but still important in order to have the best gaming experience possible. For the rest, in recent days we have seen the Photo Mode arrive, available through an update, while recently we have seen it at the top of the European videogame ranking.