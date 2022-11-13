During the night between Saturday and Sunday God of War Ragnarok received the Patch 2.001. According to initial information, the update solves some bugs, glitches and crash problems more and less known, so it would seem to be a minor update that does not add new content or upset the gaming experience.

Sony Santa Monica has not yet released the official notes for God of War Ragnarok Patch 2.001, but according to the UpdateCrazy portal, the following changes have been made:

Fixed some issues that caused crashes

Fixed some minor glitches

Fixed a bug that caused stuttering

General gameplay optimizations

General stability improvements

Other minor fixes

Also, as reported by some users, the position of the options in the main menu. They are now in the center of the screen and cover the figure of Kratos, as you can see in the image below that we captured from the PS5 version.

The new God of War: Ragnarok main screen after Patch 2.001

It also seems that unfortunately the patch has not solved the bug that prevents some players from changing the difficulty level of God of War Ragnarok once the game has started, which at this point we hope is among the priorities of the developers for the next update.

Meanwhile, a modder found a photo mode inside the God of War Ragnarok files and managed to activate it in the game.