God of War Ragnarok is not yet available but in the meantime we can start to find out (without spoilers!) some details about the game. In addition to our review, we now propose one comparison video dedicated to PS5, PS4 Pro and PS4 in which we show you the main differences in terms of resolution, graphic details and more. You can see the video above.

In our comparison video dedicated to God of War Ragnarok we start by showing the resolution difference between PS4 and PS5, which is the minimum and maximum version of the Santa Monica game. As you can see, PS5’s resolution is obviously higher, but overall every version of the action game is great.

The differences are also within each version, since it is possible to choose between Resolution mode and Performance mode on PS4 Pro and PS5. Staying on the same console, it is possible to opt for a version of the game that pushes more on graphic quality and one that pushes on fluidity: it will be up to the players to choose what they prefer.

You can also see a comparison, explaining the qualitative differences, at minute 3:58 of the video, where we see the head of Mimir in PS4, PS5 performance and PS5 resolution mode: the visual quality between the various versions, with 200% zoom and slow-speed video is very different, especially in terms of shadows and lights.

What do you think? Which mode will you want to use when playing God of War Ragnarok? Which version will you buy? We also leave you to the international votes of the game, which celebrate a masterpiece.

We remind you that the game was also designed for PS4 from the beginning, as revealed by the developers.